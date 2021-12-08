UN chief asks for generous donations to global emergency response fund

New York [US], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for generous donations to the world body's global emergency response fund. The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) is a proven success story. That is because it is constantly evolving, applying lessons learned and embracing innovation -- in response to risks that are more complex, intertwined, and global, he told a hybrid high-level pledging event for CERF.

His address was read by Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths as the secretary-general is currently in self-isolation after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the generosity of 130 donors, CERF has released 7.5 billion U.S. dollars to save lives and protect people in more than 100 countries over the last 15 years since its establishment by the UN General Assembly, said Guterres.

Today, humanitarian needs are seven times what they were 15 years ago, he said. "We have seen prolonged conflicts worsen and new ones break out. Climate change is pushing communities to the brink of survival. And the battle with COVID-19, as we see so vividly these days, is still to be won." The scale of today's crises demands a strong CERF with the resources it needs to rise to the challenge of responding swiftly at the onset of an emergency, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

