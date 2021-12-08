Left Menu

Over 100 million Japanese get at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 100 million Japanese have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccination thus reaching 79% of approximately 126 million Japanese, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Wednesday's data from the government website.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:17 IST
Over 100 million Japanese get at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan] December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 100 million Japanese have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccination thus reaching 79% of approximately 126 million Japanese, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Wednesday's data from the government website. Almost 98 million Japanese, or 77% of the population, have taken two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, statistics showed.

Japan began its vaccination campaign later than some other countries, on February 17, but quickly sped up the pace. In the summer, up to a million people were vaccinated daily. The number of daily new infections has lately been mostly below 200. On October 1, Japan lifted the state of emergency across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021