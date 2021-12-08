Left Menu

US imposes arms embargo on Cambodia over human rights abuses

The United States has introduced a trade embargo on "sensitive items" against Cambodia over the country's human rights violations, corruption and the increasing influence of China in the country, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:19 IST
US imposes arms embargo on Cambodia over human rights abuses
US flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has introduced a trade embargo on "sensitive items" against Cambodia over the country's human rights violations, corruption and the increasing influence of China in the country, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday. "Today, the Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced new restrictions to address human rights abuses and and corruption by Cambodian government actors, including the military, as well as the growing influence of the People's Republic of China's military in Cambodia," the release said.

The Commerce Department placed new restrictions, including end-use and end-user restrictions, on exports and reexports to Cambodia, and in-country transfers of sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations, the release said. Meanwhile, the US State Department imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia, the release also said.

"Together, these actions will restrict access to dual-use items, as well as certain less-sensitive military items, under Commerce [Department]'s jurisdiction, and defense articles and defense services under State [Department]'s jurisdiction, to the Cambodian military, military-intelligence services, and related entities and individuals," the release added. Moreover, the Bureau of Industry and Security imposed a more restrictive review policy for license applications which include items controlled for national security, regardless of the end-user, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021