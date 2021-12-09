Left Menu

Pentagon not commenting on possible anti-Iranian drills with Israel

The US Department of Defence is not commenting on possible joint drills with Israel that may be targeted at Iran, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 09:17 IST
Pentagon not commenting on possible anti-Iranian drills with Israel
US President Joe Biden (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Department of Defence is not commenting on possible joint drills with Israel that may be targeted at Iran, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty told Sputnik. On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported citing a senior US official that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday would discuss plans to conduct military drills to prepare for the possibility of an attack to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail with Tehran.

"We routinely conduct training with our Israeli counterparts as we deal with common threats in the region. We have nothing to add to the press reports," McNulty said on late Wednesday. On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Austin and Gantz would discuss Iran's nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions during the upcoming meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021