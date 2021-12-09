Left Menu

Jailed Chinese journalist wins Lin Zhao Freedom Award

A US-based rights group has awarded journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed by Chinese authorities for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:11 IST
Jailed Chinese journalist wins Lin Zhao Freedom Award
Jailed Chinese citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan (FIle Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A US-based rights group has awarded journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed by Chinese authorities for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. The US-based Christian rights group ChinaAid has awarded her with the Lin Zhao Freedom Award, for her work in promoting the Chinese civil society and advancing the rule of law.

Lawyer-turned-journalist Zhang travelled to Wuhan and "courageously investigated the area ... demonstrat[ing] a dedication to the victims of the COVID-19 that touched the world, and a spirit of fearless sacrifice," ChinaAid said. The award came at a time when the world is urging China to release Zhang, as her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, the Lin Zhao award honours a Mao-era dissident, who was executed by the Chinese government. In November, several United Nations experts had also urged China to release journalist Zhang.

Meanwhile, ChinaAid has also awarded Lin Zhao award to disappeared rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng. Earlier, Paris-based non-governmental organisation, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had also nominated jailed Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan for the 2021 RSF Press Freedom Awards.

Lawyer-turned-journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced in December 2020 to four years in prison for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" while covering the initial Covid-19 outbreak in the city of Wuhan in February 2020, RSF said. Despite constant threats from the authorities, she live-streamed video reports on YouTube, WeChat and Twitter, showing the city's streets and hospitals, and the harassment to which the families of the sick were subjected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021