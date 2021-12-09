US Indo-Pacific Command expresses grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, others

The US Indo-Pacific Command has expressed grief over the passing away of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others who died in the tragic accident caused by a chopper crash. On Wednesday, an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of 13 people including General Bipin Rawat.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of my friend General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others who perished," US Admiral John Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. General Rawat was a great partner to US Indo-Pacific Command, and to the United States military, said US Indo-Pacific Command in a tweet. "His stalwart leadership and commitment to upholding peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific will be sorely missed."

In another tweet, US Command added, "Gen. Rawat's legacy includes an enduring impact on the strategic U.S. and India defence partnership and people-to-people ties. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rawat family, the families and friends of all those who perished, and the Indian Armed Forces." General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands. (ANI)

