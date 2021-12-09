Left Menu

Religious extremism, Blasphemy laws further dent Pakistan's image

Pakistan's international image has been diminished further by growing religious intolerance in the country and how Blasphemy laws are adding to it

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:45 IST
Religious extremism, Blasphemy laws further dent Pakistan's image
Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's international image has been diminished further by growing religious intolerance in the country and how Blasphemy laws are adding to it Last week, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured a Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana to death before burning his body over alleged blasphemy.

Pakistan has witnessed several such incidents, where minor cases of blasphemy have led to huge protests and demands of death for the accused, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security. Between 2014 and 2018, a total of 674 cases of blasphemy were reported worldwide of which one-quarter (27 per cent) was from Pakistan.

According to a report by US Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) Pakistan's laws are vague, impose severe punishments, including the death penalty and are frequently applied through both state and private enforcement of violence against alleged blasphemers which may occur at any point from a rumour of blasphemy Earlier, a year ago, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) carried out violent protests across Pakistan including a siege of Islamabad demanding the expulsion of the French Ambassador.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surrendered before the protesters and lifted the ban on TLP, an ultra-conservative Islamic group, and agreed to discuss the expulsion of the French Ambassador in the country's parliament, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security. Meanwhile, Pakistan's blasphemy laws have long been abused to target minority groups non-Muslim Ahmedias and other minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021