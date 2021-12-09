Left Menu

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's defence zone

Amid the growing military incursions from Beijing, a Chinese military spotter plane on Wednesday entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), marking the seventh intrusion this month.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the growing military incursions from Beijing, a Chinese military spotter plane on Wednesday entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), marking the seventh intrusion this month. As reported by Taiwan News, a single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane flew into Taiwan's ADIZ.

In response to the intrusion, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the ASW aircraft, said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND). This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

The incident came a day after nine Chinese military planes incurred into ADIZ. On Monday, at least four Chinese military planes had also incurred into Taiwan. Meanwhile, at least 13 Chinese military planes have made incursions this month in Taiwan's identification zone, including seven spotter planes and six fighter jets, reported Taiwan News.Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that"Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

