AUKUS formation creates preconditions for spread of nuclear technologies: Russian Military

Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov called on Thursday the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, a destabilizing factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:05 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov called on Thursday the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, a destabilizing factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.

"The creation of blocs clearly directed against another state is a destabilizing factor. The AUKUS bloc creates the preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies. The creation of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet could become a new stage in the struggle for regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in other regions of the world," Gerasimov told a briefing.

The Russian Ministry of Defence is actively interacting with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and advocates "multilateral mechanisms for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

