21-year-old Pakistani man arrested in Greece's Kalivia over public obscenity

A 21-year-old Pakistani man was arrested for alleged public obscenity as he was wandering half-naked around children on the streets of Greece's Kalivia, local media reported.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:23 IST
21-year-old Pakistani man arrested in Greece's Kalivia over public obscenity
  • Greece

A 21-year-old Pakistani man was arrested for alleged public obscenity as he was wandering half-naked around children on the streets of Greece's Kalivia, local media reported. Greek City Times reported that the man was wandering in a central square in Kalivia with his pants down. He was, however, arrested by the police.

A twenty-seven-year woman has informed the police that she saw the Pakistani man walking around half-naked in a place where children were playing. Later, the police arrested the man at 19.30 on Saturday, Greek City Times reported.

