Left Menu

New Zealand parliament passes bill easing change of sex on birth certificates

New Zealand's parliament has unanimously adopted a law allowing for changing one's sex on a birth certificate without court intervention, lawmaker and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Thursday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:52 IST
New Zealand parliament passes bill easing change of sex on birth certificates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's parliament has unanimously adopted a law allowing for changing one's sex on a birth certificate without court intervention, lawmaker and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Thursday. The self-identification bill was introduced in 2017.

"The passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationship Registration (BDMRR) Bill brings with it a more accessible and inclusive process for people to change the sex recorded on their birth certificate," Tinetti, who was in charge of the bill, wrote on Facebook. The BDMRR facilitates the amendment of sex on birth certificates by ruling out the disclosure of personal medical information before the Family Court as previously. The former practice required those seeking to amend their sex in documents to present evidence of relevant medical treatment to confirm their gender identity.

According to Tinetti, the new law will "make a real difference" for representatives of sexual minorities, including the transgender, non-binary and intersex communities, among others. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021