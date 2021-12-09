Left Menu

India extends suspension of international commercial flights till Jan 31 next year

The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till 31 January next year, announced the office of the director-general of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st January, 2022," the circular read. (ANI)

