MEA secretary-east releases book titled 'India-Japan Narratives: Lesser Known Historical and Cultural Interactions'

Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary-East, Ministry of External Affairs has released a book titled "India-Japan Narratives

09-12-2021
MEA secretary-east releases book titled 'India-Japan Narratives: Lesser Known Historical and Cultural Interactions'
MEA secretary-east Riva Ganguly Das releases book titled 'India-Japan Narratives: Lesser Known Historical & Cultural Interactions'. Image Credit: ANI
Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary-East, Ministry of External Affairs has released a book titled "India-Japan Narratives: Lesser Known Historical and Cultural Interactions" on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the book is documenting the wide spectrum of interactions and has been edited by Professor Sushila Narsimhan.

"SecyEast @rivagdas released "India-Japan Narratives: Lesser Known Historical & Cultural Interactions", a book by Mombusho Scholars Association of India at a virtual event today. Documenting the wide spectrum of interactions, the book has been edited by Prof. Sushila Narsimhan," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

