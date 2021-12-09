'Kidney for sale', reads placard stuck on tree in Kabul

After the collapse of the previous Afghan government and the increasing financial crisis in the country under the Taliban regime, the people of the Islamic Emirate have been compelled to sell whatever is left to them from domestic objects to their body organs. A placard stuck on a tree in Kabul describes the miserable condition of the Afghan people.

"Kidney for sale", reads the placard, according to Khaama Press. Hundreds of people were laid off, no work and no business, unprecedented prices of food ingredients and fuel, and the cold winter season of Afghanistan have made people do everything to earn money so that they feed families and heat houses.

People have been selling houses, home furniture, and equipment. Apart from that, they are also selling their daughters and now parts of the body. Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation after nearly four months since the Taliban seized power and now aid groups said that it has threatened to kill a million children this winter, The New York Times reported.

Afghanistan which has suffered from malnutrition for decades is witnessing a worsening hunger crisis in recent months. This winter, an estimated 22.8 million people -- more than half the population -- are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of food insecurity, according to an analysis by the United Nations World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization. Of those, 8.7 million people are nearing famine -- the worst stage of a food crisis, said The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the International Crisis Group (ICG) in a newly published report said that if the international community does not scale up economic support, more Afghans may die of hunger and starvation in the current crisis than from the fighting in the past 20 years. "Hunger and destitution following the Taliban's takeover of the country seem poised to kill more Afghans than all the bombs and bullets of the past two decades," the report read.

As per the ICG report, the Taliban's inability to run a modern economy and the decision of foreign donors to cut off all but emergency aid are the main reasons behind the economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. (ANI)

