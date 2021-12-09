Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami condemns lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot

Pakistan's Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, The News International reported on Thursday. Last week, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured the Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area.

Citing the reports, The Express Tribune reported that around 34 main suspects have been arrested so far, whereas the recent arrests came after the law enforcement officials traced the culprits via CCTV footage and cellular data. Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the killing in Sialkot.

"The incident is an addition in defaming Pakistan's image more, where several such incidents have already been happening with Christians, Hindus, and others in past and some foreigners have also been assassinated," the HRPF chairman had said. "Rule of law and state has failed to safe the foreigners and non-Muslims which will affect on the individuals and business community also who are interested to come and start work or establish their businesses," HRPF added.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to observe Balochistan Solidarity Day on December 12 to highlight the rising numbers of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistan's security forces. Baloch leaders and activists have repeatedly blamed the Pakistani government and military for mass killings and forced disappearances of Balochistan natives.

"Balochistan is rich in natural resources but its people are deprived of even basic needs. The present and former governments have failed to meet their demands," said JI Ameer Sirajul Haq while addressing a meeting of the party's central leadership at Mansoora here on Wednesday. He had urged the government to meet the demands of the protesters. (ANI)

