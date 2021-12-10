Left Menu

Arab states fear resurgence of jihadi forces post-Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Post the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban, there is fear of a resurgence of jihadi forces across Arab states.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:01 IST
Arab states fear resurgence of jihadi forces post-Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabiya

Post the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban, there is fear of a resurgence of jihadi forces across Arab states. The concerns were expressed at an extraordinary meeting of intelligence chiefs of 22 Arab states held in Cairo last month, reported al arabiya post.

There is apprehension that the renewed Islamic State-Taliban conflict in Afghanistan may trigger a spillover of the IS fighters to neighbouring countries or plot disturbances in the Middle East. Arab intelligence is of the view that the Islamist State is already radicalising youth in the Arab world, including Lebanon, to export them to Syria, Iraq and other places where they are required to support local IS fighting groups, reported al Arabiya post.

The Arab Intelligence Forum, set up by Egypt this year as a "multilateral intelligence-sharing body", in its meeting recognised that an Islamic State resurgence is a "reality, as attacks during the past weeks suggest". The intelligence chiefs shared information at the meeting of the growing IS-sponsored violence. It was reported that the IS launched several attacks in northern Iraq in early November and even captured a town for 24 hours.

Similarly, in eastern Syria, the IS conducted attacks, targeting soldiers and oil workers. Though the IS threat is limited in Lebanon, there are fears of an escalation in the coming months. The Arab world is monitoring the situation, especially in Lebanon. This is a relatively recent phenomenon and the IS is learnt to have calculated that the political class in Beirut would find the interference convenient to pursue its brand of politics in the country, reported al Arabiya post.

Moreover, the authorities are worried about the IS radicalising convicts and under trials in Lebanese prisons, especially the Roumieh prison in east Beirut. This prison is locally called the "operations room" of the IS because of the group's easy access to the inmates. Recruitment from here has been happening since 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021