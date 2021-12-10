Left Menu

Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) ordered his team to be prepared in the event if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 03:01 IST
Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) ordered his team to be prepared in the event if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails. "Given the ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program, President (Joe Biden) has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Iran's nuclear program.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear programme continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors," added Psaki. The US warning came as negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause on December 3.

International diplomats restarted the talks on Thursday in Vienna for what the chair of the negotiations called the "difficult endeavor" of reviving the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. An American delegation plans to take part indirectly in the coming days. Talks in Vienna are going on between Iran and the five powers still in the 2015 deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - following then-president Donald Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States.

Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021