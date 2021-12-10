Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) ordered his team to be prepared in the event if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails. "Given the ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program, President (Joe Biden) has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Iran's nuclear program.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear programme continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors," added Psaki. The US warning came as negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause on December 3.

International diplomats restarted the talks on Thursday in Vienna for what the chair of the negotiations called the "difficult endeavor" of reviving the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. An American delegation plans to take part indirectly in the coming days. Talks in Vienna are going on between Iran and the five powers still in the 2015 deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - following then-president Donald Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States.

Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. (ANI)

