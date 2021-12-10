Pakistan: PM Imran Khan ignores election commission's advisory, violates code of conduct for local body elections

Ignoring Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) advisory, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Naya Pakistan Card programme, thus violating the code of conduct for the upcoming local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Sources in the Regional Election Commission's office told Dawn that an advisory was issued to the Prime Minister's House at 9:40 am on Wednesday, while the prime minister launched the Naya Pakistan Card about health, educational and agricultural incentives at the Governor's House in the afternoon ignoring the advisory.

The advisory read, "It has come to notice of the undersigned through Daily Dawn, December 8, 2021, that you are expected to visit Peshawar today to launch Pakistan Card Initiative." An official in the regional Election Commission of Pakistan told Dawn that a notice could be issued to the prime minister as he had violated the code of conduct.

"The issuance of notice to the prime minister is not the domain of the ECP regional office and instead, the matter will be handled by the central ECP office in Islamabad," he said. The official said the advisory issued to the prime minister had been shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In the first phase, the Election Commission of Pakistan is to conduct local body elections in 17 districts of the province on December 19, while the polls will be held in the remaining districts on January 16, reported Dawn. "After the issuance of the election schedule, the president, prime minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, federal and provincial ministers, advisers to the prime minister or chief minister or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party," read the advisory.

It added that in case someone was a resident of the district, where the election was to be held, he or she might visit the district but he or she should not take part in any kind of political activity. (ANI)

