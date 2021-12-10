Left Menu

US State Secy Blinken's 'bothsiderism' makes religious freedom face acute crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "bothsiderism" has made religious freedom face acute crisis across much of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:55 IST
US State Secy Blinken's 'bothsiderism' makes religious freedom face acute crisis
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "bothsiderism" has made religious freedom face acute crisis across much of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. As per Washington Examiner, Blinken is promoting those who perpetrated genocide against religious freedom.

The Islamic State perpetrated genocide against Yezidis, some of whom remain enslaved in Turkey or among its Arab proxies. Blinken promoted them. Consider the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War during the waning days of the Trump presidency: Turkey and Azerbaijan timed their assault on Nagorno-Karabakh's Christians to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Ottoman invasion of Armenia. The symbolism was clear: This was not just a dispute over land but also Armenian Genocide 2.0, reported Washington Examiner.

Armenians were hopeful, though, when Joe Biden became president. Biden said he would recognize the Armenian genocide. He kept his word. The problem was that, two days later, Blinken turned around and authorized new aid to Azerbaijan, money that legally required certification that Azerbaijan had abandoned the military option. For Blinken, it was balanced, reported Washington Examiner.

Last month, Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenia proper, killing more than a dozen. Blinken's response was bothsiderism on steroids, never mind that only one country did the invading. Blinken also travelled to Nigeria last month. After mildly criticizing Nigeria's press freedom and human rights record, Blinken removed Nigeria from the list of countries violating religious freedom.

Moreover, Christians and other religious minorities face capriciously applied blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty in Pakistan. Earlier this month, a mob stripped Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, beat him to death, set his body ablaze, and then posed for selfies. His crime? Taking down an extremist poster that reportedly included a Quranic quote.

Pakistan has descended into mob violence and now exports its model to the Taliban's Afghanistan. Blinken's reaction? Continuing aid to Islamabad and treating it more as a partner than an adversary, reported Washington Examiner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021