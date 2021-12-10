Left Menu

UN General Assembly grants Observer Status to International Solar Alliance

ANI | New York | Updated: 10-12-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 07:44 IST
India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations, T S Tirumurti. Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has granted Observer Status to International Solar Alliance (ISA), India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations, T S Tirumurti announced on Thursday (local time). Terming this as a historic decision, Tirumurti said that ISA has become an example of positive global climate action through partnerships to benefit global energy growth and development.

"Historic decision by UN General Assembly today to grant Observer Status to International Solar Alliance. In 6 years, International Solar Alliance has become an example of positive global climate action through partnerships to benefit global energy growth and development. Thank all Member States," Tirumurti tweeted. The fourth general assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), was held earlier in October.

A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries and 34 Observer and Prospective Countries, 23 Partner Organizations and 33 Special Invitee Organisations. The launch of the ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015, at the 21st session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Paris, France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

