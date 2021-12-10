PM Modi attends closed-door session of Summit for Democracy; to deliver national statement today

By Naveen Kapoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) attended the closed-door session of the first Summit for Democracy. As a special gesture, PM Modi was invited to participate in the main Leaders' Plenary Session hosted by US President Joe Biden.

This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India. At President Biden's invitation. The second Leaders' Plenary Session was hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. PM Modi will deliver India's national statement today. This will be open to the public.

According to sources, at the closed-door session, PM Modi said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians. The Indian Diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes. PM Modi emphasized the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their Constitutions. He also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance.

He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given technology's ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies. As the world's largest democracy, India has commended this innovative initiative. India has always stood ready to share its experiences with fellow democracies.

Earlier today, PM Modi said through a tweet, "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora." Biden on Thursday kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually.

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad. China was not invited to the summit while Pakistan had declined the invite. (ANI)

