New Zealand reports 95 new community cases of Delta variant

Wellington [New Zealand], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 95 new cases of the Delta variant in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country's current community outbreak to 9,552. Among the new infections, 75 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 11 in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, one in the Lakes District Health Board area, one in Nelson and two in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported two new deaths in COVID-19 patients in Auckland hospitals. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 12,347 currently, the ministry said in a statement.

To date, 94 percent of the eligible population in New Zealand have taken their first dose and 89 percent are fully vaccinated, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

