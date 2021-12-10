AEON 1pc Club organizes scholarship seminar in Japan

AEON group in Japan has announced to spend 1 per cent of its annual profit on socially-driven causes. It includes a scholarship for foreign students. This year's scholarship seminar was held online with a tree-planting ceremony that aims to promote environment conservation and harmonization with natural resources.

"Let's plant trees with great strength and care so that they can grow into big trees," said Takuya Okada, Chairman, Aeon Environment Foundation. This year's seminar was held online due to coronavirus pandemic. Most of the scholarship recipients could not participate in the tree-planting ceremony but every student was very eager to get clarity on social issues as well as their future.

AEON 1 per cent club intends to strengthen ties and encourage social interaction among students. The students published a report on environment conservation and learned about Aeon's initiative.

In addition, the tree plantation ceremony was broadcasted by live transmission, and the students interacted with each other and asked questions about jobs and life in general. "Even the departments and fields of interest were different; it was a very good experience to interact with each other by having the same goal," said a student.

Another student said, "I would like to be active in the field of Vietnamese language education for Japanese." Aeon staff and former scholarship student said, "I'm the secretary of the president of the company at the forefront of management. My job is schedule management, but I think I am learning about my decision as a manager through my job. In future, I want to be a manager who affects the company's sales."

"It is productive for students and us also to know and understand about Aeon, the corporate philosophy and social contribution activity of the company. I hope the students will use the time shared with us effectively to grow big and become the leader of their home country and become a bridge to Japan," said Yohsei Honda, Secretary-General, Aeon 1 per cent Club Foundation. This is a pine tree which was planted three years ago.

Aeon group pays continuous attention to the growth of trees in the 'Aeon Forest' along with paying attention to the growth of youngsters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)