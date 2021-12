Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan not to extend ceasefire with Imran Khan govt

Accusing the Imran Khan government of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday declined to extend the month-long ceasefire with Imran Khan. This is likely to negatively impact the nascent peace efforts.

Earlier, a lot of informal discussions had taken place between the TTP and Pakistan government, according to the Dawn. The Afghan Taliban are playing the role of principal mediator between Pakistan and TTP and both sides had agreed to that.

Earlier, a six-point agreement was reached between the Pakistan government and TTP on Oct 25, 2021. Also, "direct, face-to-face" talks between the two sides were held in Afghanistan's south-western Khost province for nearly two weeks to negotiate peace between TTP and Pakistan government.

However, TTP has set its own conditions which among other things include enforcement of Shariah and restoration of tribal areas to their pre-merger status for continuing the cease-fire with Pakistan, according to the Dawn. Earlier, TTP leader Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud announced an end to the ceasefire and asked his fighters to resume attacks.

The TTP's decision to end the ceasefire may increase further violence and extremism in Pakistan with the aid of the Taliban in Afghanistan. (ANI)

