Pakistani rupee further weakens against US dollar, touches Rs 178 mark

The Pakistani rupee continues to fall against the US dollar and on Friday it touched a fresh low record of Rs 178 to the greenback, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

According to foreign currency dealers, the domestic unit depreciated by 39 paisas to touch a fresh record low of Rs178 to the greenback, reported ARY News.

The Pakistani rupee had closed at Rs 177.61 after depreciating by 18 paisas against the dollar. In the last seven months, the local unit has lost Rs 25.72 against the USD, according to the currency experts.

Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose 16.6 per cent. On December 3, the foreign reserves of the SBP were recorded at USD 18,658.2 million, up USD 2,648 million, compared with USD 16,010.3 million on November 26, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

