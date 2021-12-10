Left Menu

Gilgit Baltistan residents protest against government for supplying low-quality wheat

People in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) held demonstrations against the government for supplying low-quality wheat in the area.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
People in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) held demonstrations against the government for supplying low-quality wheat in the area. The protesters, including workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), gathered at the Sharea Quaid-i-Azam, blocked the key Zulfiqarabad Road and Karakoram Highway for hours, burned old tyres, and shouted slogans against the government, reported Dawn News.

The protesters said that substandard wheat is being supplied in the region for several months adding that the Imran Khan government has also reduced the subsidised wheat quota for Gilgit Baltistan (GB). The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway inconveniencing motorists and motorcyclists, Dawn News reported.

Meanwhile, legal adviser to the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Syed Sohail Abbas has informed the protesters that there was no change to the region's subsidised wheat quota. The adviser said the government would take up the related matters with the federal government for early resolution.

Demonstrations were also held in Juglote area on the matter. The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway inconveniencing motorists and motorcyclists, reported Dawn News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

