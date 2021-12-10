Left Menu

One Armenian soldier killed in shootout at Azerbaijani border: Armenian Defense Ministry

One Armenian soldier died as a result of a shooting at the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:04 IST
One Armenian soldier killed in shootout at Azerbaijani border: Armenian Defense Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): One Armenian soldier died as a result of a shooting at the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday. "On December 10, at around noon [08:00 GMT], as a result of a shootout caused by the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, one person from the Armenian side was killed, several soldiers were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Further information about the incident will be released later, the ministry noted. Earlier on Friday, the Armenian military said it repelled an assault by Azerbaijani troops on its military bases at their common border. The resulting shootout stopped at 09:30 GMT, the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021