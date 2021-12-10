One Armenian soldier killed in shootout at Azerbaijani border: Armenian Defense Ministry

Baku [Azerbaijan], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): One Armenian soldier died as a result of a shooting at the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday. "On December 10, at around noon [08:00 GMT], as a result of a shootout caused by the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, one person from the Armenian side was killed, several soldiers were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Further information about the incident will be released later, the ministry noted. Earlier on Friday, the Armenian military said it repelled an assault by Azerbaijani troops on its military bases at their common border. The resulting shootout stopped at 09:30 GMT, the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

