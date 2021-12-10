Left Menu

Explosions kill two in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least two civilians were killed after two blasts rocked Afghanistan's western city of Kabul on Friday morning, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST
Explosions kill two in Afghanistan's Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least two civilians were killed after two blasts rocked Afghanistan's western city of Kabul on Friday morning, reported local media. "A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others," TOLOnews quoted Interior Ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying.

Khosti further said that in another explosion in western Kabul, a lady has been injured. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021