Explosions kill two in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least two civilians were killed after two blasts rocked Afghanistan's western city of Kabul on Friday morning, reported local media. "A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others," TOLOnews quoted Interior Ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying.

Khosti further said that in another explosion in western Kabul, a lady has been injured. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

