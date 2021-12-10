Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates 32nd anniversary of Dalai Lama getting Nobel Peace Prize
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the the14th Dalai Lama getting the Nobel Peace Prize.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was conferred with the Nobel peace prize award on December 10, 1989. He was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming family, in a small hamlet located in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.
December 10 is also observed as World Human Rights Day. (ANI)
