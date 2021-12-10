Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates 32nd anniversary of Dalai Lama getting Nobel Peace Prize

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was conferred with the Nobel peace prize award on December 10, 1989. He was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming family, in a small hamlet located in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

December 10 is also observed as World Human Rights Day. (ANI)

