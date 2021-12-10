Left Menu

Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates 32nd anniversary of Dalai Lama getting Nobel Peace Prize

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the the14th Dalai Lama getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:46 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was conferred with the Nobel peace prize award on December 10, 1989. He was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming family, in a small hamlet located in Taktser, Amdo, northeastern Tibet.

December 10 is also observed as World Human Rights Day. (ANI)

