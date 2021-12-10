Left Menu

Vietnam records 14,819 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 14,839 new infections of COVID-19, of which 20 were imported and 14,819 were recorded domestically on Friday, down 481 cases compared to the previous day, in 57 provinces and cities nationwide.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

More than 1,300 cases were cured, bringing the total number of cured cases to more than 1 million. 216 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of vaccine doses that have been administered in Vietnam so far reached 131 million doses, including 74.5 million first doses for people aged 18 years or older (97 per cent) and 56.3 million second doses.

