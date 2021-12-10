Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet discusses wide-ranging issues during Winter Session meet

The Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet met and discussed action plans for Tibet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Winter Session of the Swiss Parliament, said Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). They discussed a wide range of issues at the meeting including the current situation in Tibet and the situation of rejected Tibetan asylum seekers and future action plans for Tibet.

After the meeting, the parliamentarians joined the campaign by Swiss-based civil societies groups that called on the Swiss government for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing, said CTA on its official website The meeting was attended by the Co-Presidents of the group Nicholas Walder and Fabian Molina; and members of the group Maya Graf and Katharina Preliez-Huber.

Representative Chhimey Rigzen and Kalden Tsomo from Tibet Bureau in Geneva, President of the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein Karma Choekyi and Representatives from Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Association Lhawang Ngorkangsar and Uwe Meya participated in the meeting. (ANI)

