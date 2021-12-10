Left Menu

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea earlier in the day.

"To identify the air target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A and escorted it over the waters of the Black Sea," the NDCC said. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield, it was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

