US designates two heads of Akrestsina detention centre in Belarus: Blinken

The United States designated the two heads of the Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus over alleged human rights abuses against protesters who opposed the results of the country's presidential election last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:45 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States designated the two heads of the Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus over alleged human rights abuses against protesters who opposed the results of the country's presidential election last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The Department of State is designating under Section 7031(c) the following individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights: Ihar Kenyukh and Yauheni Shapetska, heads of the notorious Akrestsina Detention Center in Minsk, Belarus, for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees in the aftermath of the fraudulent August 9, 2020 presidential election," Blinken said in a press release. (ANI/Sputnik)

