India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, convergence in connectivity

India and Slovenia on Friday discussed regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific and India-EU relations, following which the two sides welcomed the convergence in areas of connectivity and digitization. The discussions came during the 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia that took place in a virtual format.

The consultations were led on the Indian side by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), and on the Slovenian side by Stanislav Rascan, State Secretary (Deputy Minister), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement. "Regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific, India-EU relations, developments in each others' neighbourhood and Climate Change were discussed," the statement said.

"The two sides welcomed the convergence in India's approach to the Indo-Pacific and looked forward to working together in areas of connectivity and digitization," the statement added. India and Slovenia share warm and cordial relations which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.

The Foreign Office Consultations were held in the backdrop of Slovenia celebrating 30 years of independence this year and Slovenia's Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period July-December 2021. Next year, India and Slovenia will be commemorating 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During the talks, both sides also covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and academic ties. (ANI)

