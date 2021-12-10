CDS General Rawat's demise real tragedy, we are heartbroken: Sri Lankan envoy

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has said that the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat is a real tragedy, stressing that many senior military personnel, admirals and others in his country follow him. While speaking to ANI, Moragoda said it was a real tragedy. "We are all heartbroken, in fact, many of our military senior, personnel, general, admiral know him very well."

"He is a friend of Sri Lanka," he added. Emphasising that it is a "very sad day," the envoy also said that General Rawat had visited Sri Lanka earlier.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. They were laid side by side on the same pyre for cremation at the Brar Square crematorium. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini lit the pyre.

CDS Rawat was accorded a 17-gun salute and Last Post and Rouse was played by tri-services buglers, as per the military protocols.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy, defence attaches of various countries, Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, were among the dignitaries who were present at the crematorium to pay their last respect.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)