Swiss medical agency approves Pfizer vaccine for children over 5

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic on Friday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Zurich [Switzerland], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic on Friday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11. "Swissmedic has carefully examined all the data submitted with the application for an indication extension for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty®). The clinical trial results show that the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group ... it will thus be possible for children aged 5 years and older to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in accordance with the federal government's updated vaccination recommendations," Swissmedic said in a statement on its website.

The agency said the study involving over 1,500 participants showed that the vaccine provides almost complete protection for children aged 5-11 against COVID-19. The agency added that the side effects included pain at the injection site or tiredness, sometimes headaches, aches in limbs and fever. According to the latest data, 66 percent of Swiss nationals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

