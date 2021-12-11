Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

ANI | Fayzabad | Updated: 11-12-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 11:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-12-2021, 10:17:15 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 72.18, Depth: 126 Km, Location: 145km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

Afghanistan was hit by another earthquake recently, on November 20. The said earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

