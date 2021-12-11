Left Menu

UNHRC asks Pakistan to not discourage victims of enforced disappearance from lodging complaints

On World Human Rights Day, a group of UN experts called on Pakistan to halt the approval of an amendment to a bill criminalizing enforced disappearances that would harshly penalise families and other sources for reporting alleged cases.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 12:16 IST
UNHRC asks Pakistan to not discourage victims of enforced disappearance from lodging complaints
The experts said Pakistan should seek the means to encourage affected relatives to come forward rather than creating barriers discouraging them from doing so.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On World Human Rights Day, a group of UN experts called on Pakistan to halt the approval of an amendment to a bill criminalizing enforced disappearances that would harshly penalise families and other sources for reporting alleged cases. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which passed Pakistan's National Assembly on November 9 and is due to be taken up by the Senate, includes a clause establishing penalties of up to five years imprisonment and one hundred thousand Pakistani rupees in fines for anyone found guilty of filing a complaint with information 'that proves to be false'.

"Relatives of victims of enforced disappearance are already often reluctant to report cases or exchange information with Government officials, either for fear of reprisals or lack of trust," said the experts. "If passed, this law would undoubtedly lead to an increased underreporting of the crime, and foster impunity for the perpetrators," the experts said. "These provisions would have a chilling effect on relatives of the disappeared persons and their representatives, who might find themselves in a climate of self-censorship, eventually leaving them without any effective remedy."

The experts said Pakistan should seek the means to encourage affected relatives to come forward rather than creating barriers discouraging them from doing so. The bill, amending the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 and criminalizing enforced disappearances as an autonomous offense, was first introduced to the National Assembly on 8 June.

It was initially welcomed by UN experts, because it was a long-awaited development in line with recommendations from relevant international human rights mechanisms. However, on 29 September, the Standing Committee on Interior of the Assembly introduced amendments that "run contrary to the spirit and objectives of a law to criminalize enforced disappearances", said the experts, who have shared their concerns with the Government.

"We call on the Senate of Pakistan to carefully review and amend the bill, aligning it with international human rights standards," said the experts. They added, "We also reiterate our call to Pakistan to enable a process that will allow the participation of victims, families, civil society organizations and other relevant actors in an open, inclusive and transparent discussion of the bill before its approval."

Enforced disappearances of political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are a major concern in Pakistan. The family members of the victims allege Pakistan Army and the country's spy agency, the ISI, to be responsible for incidents of enforced disappearances. The majority of cases are reported from Balochistan and Sindh provinces of Pakistan, where thousands of people are victims of enforced disappearances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021