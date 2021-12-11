Left Menu

IS takes responsibility for Friday's Kabul blasts: Reports

The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the two recent explosions in Kabul, Russian media reported citing Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 12:50 IST
"A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others," TOLOnews quoted Interior Ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying. Sputnik reported citing Shamshad News' tweet that the terrorist group has taken credit for the attacks.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

