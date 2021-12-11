Dozens of people trapped in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois after tornado

Illinois [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): An Amazon fulfillment center has collapsed in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, after a tornado passed through the area, leaving dozens of people trapped inside, the Fox 2 broadcaster reported.

According to the police, the incident happened at approximately 8:33 p.m. local time on Friday (02:33 GMT on Saturday).

The police say that the rescue operation could last until Saturday morning because of the building's size. Meanwhile, some workers, who managed to escape the collapse, were taken to a safe location. (ANI/Sputnik)

