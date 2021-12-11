Left Menu

Dozens of people trapped in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois after tornado

An Amazon fulfillment center has collapsed in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, after a tornado passed through the area, leaving dozens of people trapped inside, the Fox 2 broadcaster reported.

ANI | Illinois | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:10 IST
Dozens of people trapped in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois after tornado
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Illinois [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): An Amazon fulfillment center has collapsed in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, after a tornado passed through the area, leaving dozens of people trapped inside, the Fox 2 broadcaster reported.

According to the police, the incident happened at approximately 8:33 p.m. local time on Friday (02:33 GMT on Saturday).

The police say that the rescue operation could last until Saturday morning because of the building's size. Meanwhile, some workers, who managed to escape the collapse, were taken to a safe location. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021