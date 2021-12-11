Activists demand release of political prisoners in Pakistan, PoK, Gilgit Baltistan

Political and human rights activists from Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan have expressed grave concern about the worsening human rights situation in the country and occupied regions. The speakers at the conference organized by Jammu Kashmir Awami Workers Party at Rawalpindi gave horrific examples of growing human rights violations in Pakistan.

Participants from various fields including human rights defenders, representatives of civil society, political workers, social activists, lawyers, women activists, representatives of civil society organizations, and journalists participated in the conference organised on the eve of International Day of Human Rights. Speaking on the occasion, Jammu Kashmir Awami Workers Party chairperson Nisar Shah Advocate said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has failed miserably to control the violations of human rights situation in the country and it's under control area of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.

"The people of PoK lack economic, political, social rights and freedom of expression. They are under threat of a growing influence of religious fanatics and an emergence of Afghanistan-like situation," he said. Shah added that religious extremist organizations are regrouping in PoK and some parts of Gilgit Baltistan.

Nisar Shah said that the state policy to use the extremist groups as its strategic assets is playing havoc with peoples' lives. Many people of PoK and GB have already sacrificed their young generation in the name of "jihad" and extremism which in fact was a proxy war, not a freedom struggle. He said that if the state will not change its present narrative and soft corner toward the religious extremist originations, then it will fuel more extremism in the region. The innocent people have to face the consequence of this.

The recent incident of Sialkot (lynching of Sri Lankan) and other such incidents are the bad examples of this narrative. These types of incidents cannot be stopped if the state does not change its policy. He said on one side the extremist groups are provided a safe way and opportunities to continue their political activities even they are involved in the direct attack on the state and on the other side peaceful progressive, democratic, rights-based political, human rights activists and journalists are being continued face torture, sedition, terrorism charges, life imprisonment and enforced disappearance.

Nisar Shah said the constitutional status of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is still of colonial nature, where people have no rights and even control on their own resources. The whole system is being controlled by the Federal Government. The assemblies and rulers of both regions are powerless. The whole power is at the hands of the lent officers imposed from Pakistan. No one from state subject has to contest election or to get a job without signing the affidavit of affiliation of Pakistan. It is a very big fraud that the area is being called Azad without any real freedom.

Dr Basheer of HRCP said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard in all parts of the societies, badly affecting people including medically, socially, politically, and economically. "People's poverty, inequalities and discrimination based on religion/belief/gander or any others exclusion and environmental degradation are making society more vulnerable due to the pandemic and incompetence government policies," he said.

The conference demanded the dismissal of Defense Minister Pervaiz Khatak on his statement for justifying the inhuman murder of Priyantha Kumara at Sialkot. They said that if the government is serious about resolving the issue of extremism, the state has to make a policy against the patronization of extremist organizations.

The conference also expressed grief and anger over the recent heinous crime of rape and murder of the 13-year teen girl at Dadyal in PoK. They demanded strict action against the culprits. The conference condemned the arrest of Awami Workers Party president Yousaf Masti Khan at Gwadar recently. They said Khan has done nothing more than demanding of the state to give Gwadar residents civil, political and economic rights to which they are entitled. To charge Khan under archaic and repressive colonial laws is undemocratic and unjustified. He must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Others speakers Waqar Qazmi UKPNP, Sadaqat Mughal JKLF, Azhar Kashir JKNAP, Laquman Haqeem JKAWP, Umer Ikhlas, Muddassar Mahboob, Abid Rasheed, Talat Rubab Sajad Kashar, Shjahat Hussain HR activist Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Muneer Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Movement, Kabeer Iltaf organizer Azad Patan Dam movement and veteran left leader professor Khalique raised their concern about the mega project being constructed in the area. They said that all mega projects are being constructed without the proper consultation of local governments. The local people do not have any benefit from these projects.

Their resources are being plundered, and they are unable to get any benefits from this development. The affected peoples' from these projects are waiting for compensation for their land. The local people are neglected in jobs and even they have no permission to raise their voice for their rights. (ANI)

