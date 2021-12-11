Left Menu

Russia confirms 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,986,967, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:00 IST
Russia confirms 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,986,967, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, 30,288 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,408 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.31%.

Moscow registered 3,140 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,045 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,833 new cases. The response center reported 1,171 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 288,351.

In the same 24 hours, 36,446 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,709,964. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021