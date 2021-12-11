Russia confirms 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,986,967, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, 30,288 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,408 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.31%.

Moscow registered 3,140 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,045 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,833 new cases. The response center reported 1,171 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 288,351.

In the same 24 hours, 36,446 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,709,964. (ANI/Sputnik)

