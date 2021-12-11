Left Menu

Mongolia logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 284 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,384.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:38 IST
Mongolia logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 284 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,384. Two of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local transmissions, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 have died in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,958, it said. Currently, 3,602 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 6,534 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

Over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, with over 797,011 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021