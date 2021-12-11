Omicron-infected patients from S. Africa who arrived in Russia were vaccinated: Research Center Director

Left Menu

Patients infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, who arrived in Russia from South Africa, were earlier vaccinated, their disease is mild, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

"There are no serious cases there, they are in a hospital, but there is nothing serious. A mild disease: the patients have already been immunized earlier," Gintsburg said.

Earlier reports said two COVID-19 patients, who arrived from South Africa, tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

