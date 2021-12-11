Two, including child, killed in armed attack in Afghanistan

Two people, including a 12-year-old child, have been killed in an armed attack on their car in Afghanistan, a police source in the southern province of Kandahar told Sputnik on Saturday. The attack also resulted in four people getting injured, including a member of the Taliban, Russian News Agency reported citing sources.

All the killed and injured people were from the same family and were returning home from a wedding when attacked in their car, Sputnik reported. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

