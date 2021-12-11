Left Menu

Canada plans to resume its consular operations in Kabul and will dispatch a number of its diplomats to the crisis-torn country, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Canada plans to resume its consular operations in Kabul and will dispatch a number of its diplomats to the crisis-torn country, local media reported on Saturday. Canadian authorities have told Global News that the country's Special Forces (JTF2) will be responsible for ensuring the security of the diplomats, The Khaama Press reported.

This comes more than a week after Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Indian announced to resume their consular services in Afghanistan after nearly all foreign embassies shut on August 15, said the Afghan news agency. France has also pledged to restart their diplomatic operations in Afghanistan.

The Canadian government is yet to release a statement regarding the resumption of their diplomatic mission in Kabul. According to The Khaama Press, sources have also told the Global News that other countries are also willing to resume their diplomatic mission in Kabul deploying their own forces to man the security.

The apparently informal engagement of these Asian and European countries is at a time when the Taliban's interim government is not recognized yet, said the Afghan news agency. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

