Left Menu

Cyprus identifies first three Omicron cases: Health Ministry

The first three cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were identified in the coastal city of Limassol in Cyprus, the ministry of health said.

ANI | Nicosia | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:26 IST
Cyprus identifies first three Omicron cases: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The first three cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were identified in the coastal city of Limassol in Cyprus, the ministry of health said. "Three cases of the Omicron variant were identified by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

All three cases emerged in people who had travelled abroad. None of the infected required hospitalizations, the ministry added. On December 2, Cyprus introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing of all passengers over the age of 12 arriving to Cyprus, even if they hold a valid vaccination certificate, in a bid to prevent the Omicron spread of the strain on the island.

The island is currently facing a surge in infections with over 15,000 infected as of Friday. Over 48 per cent of the entire population is fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021