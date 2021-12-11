Left Menu

Ukrainian, French presidents discuss security issues over phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine's security situation, Zelensky's press service reported Friday.

Kiev [Ukraine], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine's security situation, Zelensky's press service reported Friday. During the talk, the two leaders discussed the ways to unlock the negotiation process in the Normandy format, designed to end the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas through diplomatic means.

Zelensky said that Kiev stands ready to continue active work within the Normandy Four, which includes Ukraine, France, Russia and Germany. Zelensky and Macron stressed the need to resume the effective functioning of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to achieve an effective ceasefire, the release of hostages and the opening of the checkpoints in Donbas.

The TCG, consisting of representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, was formed to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Donbas. On Thursday, Zelensky held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the security situation around Ukraine and the prospects for intensifying the peaceful settlement in Donbas.

It is reported that Zelensky will meet Macron on Dec. 15 in Brussels. (ANI/Xinhua)

