Left Menu

COVID-19: Bangladesh reports first case of Omicron variant

Bangladesh has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said the country's Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:41 IST
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports first case of Omicron variant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said the country's Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday. The Omicron variant was detected in two female cricketers of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, the health minister said, adding the cricketers returned to the country recently from Zimbabwe, Xinhua reported.

"They are now in institutional isolation at a hotel in Dhaka, and their condition is currently stable," he said. Health Minister Maleque said all necessary measures have been taken over the new coronavirus variant.

The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries as part of precautionary measures to rein in the new variant of the COVID-19, Xinhua reported. On Saturday, Bangladesh reported 177 new cases and five new deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 15,78,996 with the death toll standing at 28,022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021