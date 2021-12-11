Left Menu

Imran Khan meets US Senators in Islamabad, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met a four-member delegation of the US Senate in Islamabad and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:50 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met a four-member delegation of the US Senate in Islamabad and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Referring to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan told the American Senators that the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting with US Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse, Khan also underlined the need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. It comes as a few days after Pakistan refused to participate in the Summit for Democracy organised by the US on December 9-10 virtually.

The US had extended invitations to more than a hundred countries for the summit but China and some other countries were not included in the list. Pakistan's Foreign Office thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues "at an opportune time in the future", reported Geo News. (ANI)

